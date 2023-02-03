Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.95.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.76. The company had a trading volume of 336,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,184. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $528.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

