UMA Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. UMA has a total market cap of $145.89 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00009058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

