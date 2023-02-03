Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULVR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($43.23) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,400 ($54.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.67) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) price objective on Unilever in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.33 ($50.68).

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,117.30 ($50.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,033.52. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($52.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £104.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.77.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

