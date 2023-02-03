United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in United Parcel Service by 904.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after buying an additional 275,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $191.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

