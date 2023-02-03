United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 234,533 shares trading hands.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Insider Activity at United States Antimony

In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 238,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $107,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 647,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 119,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $53,640.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $375,857.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 711,402 shares of company stock valued at $305,590 over the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

