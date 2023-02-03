United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 234,533 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.
In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 238,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $107,195.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 647,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 119,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $53,640.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $375,857.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 711,402 shares of company stock valued at $305,590 over the last 90 days. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
