Unizen Price Reaches $0.0917 on Exchanges (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and $1.18 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00426455 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.45 or 0.29087534 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00468197 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

