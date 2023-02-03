Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.9 %

UNM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 609,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

