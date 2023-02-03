Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

