Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.87.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.
Insider Activity at Valero Energy
In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 67,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
