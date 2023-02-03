Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Trading Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.44).

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.40. The company has a market capitalization of £30.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.