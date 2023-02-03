Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.23. The company had a trading volume of 607,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,288. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

