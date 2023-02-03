Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 887.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

