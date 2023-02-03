Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 1,425,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

