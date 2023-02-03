Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after purchasing an additional 769,159 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,627. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

