Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Valvoline worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Valvoline by 72.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Valvoline by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Valvoline by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.4 %

VVV stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

