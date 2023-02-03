Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.89. 4,543,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,255,262. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

