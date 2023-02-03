Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $246.58. 525,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,066. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

