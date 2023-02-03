Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.23. The stock had a trading volume of 846,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

