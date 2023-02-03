Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading 6% Higher

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.08. 226,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 541,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Vaxxinity Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 405,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,476.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,360,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 270,964 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $804,763.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,180,710 shares in the company, valued at $27,266,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxxinity by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the third quarter worth about $739,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

