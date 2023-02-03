Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,215,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

