Velas 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $67.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024962 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004436 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,409,562,570 coins and its circulating supply is 2,409,562,567 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.