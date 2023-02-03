Verge Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Verge has a total market cap of $51.68 million and $1.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,360.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00424712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00100082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00732917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00588057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00186074 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,642,463 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

