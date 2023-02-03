Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,529 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 57,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.42. 3,142,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,714,012. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

