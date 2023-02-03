Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $303.57. The company had a trading volume of 480,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,903. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

