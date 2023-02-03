VIBE Price Hits $0.0023 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 10% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $605,694.32 and approximately $31.51 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

