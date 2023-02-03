Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,867 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 9,060,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $248.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

