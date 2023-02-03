Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have commented on DIS. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. The company has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

