Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,732.34

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.34 ($21.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,871 ($23.11). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,851 ($22.86), with a volume of 199,740 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.58) to GBX 2,300 ($28.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.05) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Victrex Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,700.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,733.55.
Victrex Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex
In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.62), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($21,017.90). Insiders purchased a total of 27 shares of company stock worth $45,558 in the last three months.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
