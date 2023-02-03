Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,794,422.68 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,131,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,206,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. 859,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,587. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

