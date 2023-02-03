Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading 4.6% Higher

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83. 917,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 734,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Virgin Orbit Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $601.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Articles

