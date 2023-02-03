Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Jonathan Violin Sells 50,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 354,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,745. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Articles

