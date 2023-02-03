Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 4.5%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $53.77. Approximately 151,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 643,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

