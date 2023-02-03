Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 4.5%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.72 and last traded at $53.77. Approximately 151,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 643,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $901.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
