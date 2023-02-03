Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.67 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $112.54 million and $12.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00017740 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00222625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06993765 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $17,158,559.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

