W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $785.00 at Oppenheimer

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $660.00 to $785.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $633.14.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $675.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $676.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

