Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

