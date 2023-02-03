Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.58

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 963541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Wabash National Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $3,702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 190.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 779.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,025 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

