Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

WNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 996,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

