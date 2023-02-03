Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Raised to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.53.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.92 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.