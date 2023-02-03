Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $131.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

