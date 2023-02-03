Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.50.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE WCN opened at $131.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.17. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Connections (WCN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.