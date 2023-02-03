Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 1,021,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,794. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.