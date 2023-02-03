WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. 1,686,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,261. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.