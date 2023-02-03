Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $78.33. 1,095,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,968. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

