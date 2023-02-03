Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.33

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.33 and traded as low as $9.04. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 38,657 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
