Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

