WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 27,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,001,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.66 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.