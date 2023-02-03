WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 27,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,001,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
WisdomTree Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
