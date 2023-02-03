WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.18. 2,823,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $324.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

