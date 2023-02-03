WMS Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 332.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.86. 7,035,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,363,599. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

