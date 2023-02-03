WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,473 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 47,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

