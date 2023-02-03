WMS Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.86 and a 200-day moving average of $360.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

