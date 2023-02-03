WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $327.31 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $327.31 million and $19.94 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,558,619 tokens. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

